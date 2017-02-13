UN Confirms Its Participation in EXPO 2017
The UN has signed an agreement on its participation in the Internatio nal Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 "Future Energy", which will be held in Astana, the capital of The document was signed by Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the Board of National Company Astana EXPO-2017 and Cihan Sultanoglu, the UN Commissioner-General, Director of the Regional Bureau for "We support the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative of opening the Center for Green Technologies and we are ready to encourage this project," said Ms. Sultanoglu in a meeting in Astana.
