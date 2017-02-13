UN Confirms Its Participation in EXPO...

UN Confirms Its Participation in EXPO 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

The UN has signed an agreement on its participation in the Internatio nal Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 "Future Energy", which will be held in Astana, the capital of The document was signed by Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the Board of National Company Astana EXPO-2017 and Cihan Sultanoglu, the UN Commissioner-General, Director of the Regional Bureau for "We support the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative of opening the Center for Green Technologies and we are ready to encourage this project," said Ms. Sultanoglu in a meeting in Astana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan 15 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC