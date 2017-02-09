Putin to visit Kazakhstan, Tajikistan...

Putin to visit Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on February 27-28, RIA Novosti quoted presidential aide Yuri Ushakov as saying. All the three visits will be on the occasion of celebration of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and these countries, Ushakov told reporters.

