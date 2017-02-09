President: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan ties dynamically developing

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyayev hailed the positive dynamics in the development and strengthening of the Uzbek-Kazakh strategic partnership relations, including in trade and economic areas. The Uzbek-Kazakh ties mulled in Tashkent on February 23 as President Mirziyoyev received the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, who arrived in the country to participate in the meeting of Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation.

