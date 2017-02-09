Parliamentarism is pillar of democratic state
Hayk Babukhanyan, chairperson of the Armenian Constitutional Rights Union Party, deputy of the Armenian National Assembly and deputy chairperson of the Commonwealth of Independent States Inter-parliamentary Assembly commission for science and education, recently spoke with The Astana Times concerning the Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's latest initiative of a constitutional reform. As you are aware, the Kazakh political leadership has plans to introduce amendments to the constitution in order to launch systematic transfer to a model with stronger elements of parliamentarism.
