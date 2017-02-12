orders Government to accelerate development of Digital Kazakhstan program
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has instructed to speed up the development of the "Digital Kazakhstan" program during the meeting of the Government on execution of the tasks voiced in President Nursultan Nazarbayev's address to the nation. Prime Minister said the President tasked the Government to carry out the third modernization of Kazakhstan.
