New hydro power plant to be built in Kazakhstan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: New hydro power plant with a capacity of 24.9 MW will be built on Turgusun river in the East Kazakhstan region, Development Bank of Kazakhstan said in a message. Turgusun HPP-1 will produce up to 79.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year.
