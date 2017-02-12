Nazarbayev invites Turkmen president-...

Nazarbayev invites Turkmen president-elect to Kazakhstan

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Trend

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his election as Turkmenistan's president and invited him to visit Kazakhstan in the near future, the Kazakh president's press service said Feb. 13. Nazarbayev said the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has become more dynamic year by year since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

