Nazarbayev invites Turkmen president-elect to Kazakhstan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his election as Turkmenistan's president and invited him to visit Kazakhstan in the near future, the Kazakh president's press service said Feb. 13. Nazarbayev said the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has become more dynamic year by year since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
