Mawejje 670x305

Uganda's only representative at the 28th Winter University games in Almaty, Kazakhstan Brolin Mawejje has pulled out of the competition after a heart attack on Saturday. The US based student who was due to take part in the Snowboard men's slopestyle event on Sunday was advised by doctors to rest after tests revealed low blood levels and breath complications.

