Kazakhstan wheat output forecast lowered

Friday Feb 10

New data from Kazakhstani Statistical has led the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lower its estimate for wheat production in the country during the 2016-17 market year. In a Feb. 6 Global Agricultural Information Network report, the FAS said wheat production in Kazakhstan is now expected to total 15 million tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 16.5 million tonnes, and compared with production of 13.748 million tonnes in 2015-16.

Chicago, IL

