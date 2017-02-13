Kazakhstan Weighs $6.5 Billion Spendi...

Kazakhstan Weighs $6.5 Billion Spending to Bolster Banks

Read more: Bloomberg

Kazakhstan is considering a 2.1 trillion-tenge plan this year to restore banks to health, widening its budget deficit and tapping its oil wealth fund to cover the costs. Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov proposed the additional spending Monday in a presentation to the cabinet, according to a website statement .

