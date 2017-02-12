Kazakhstan to increase soybean export...

Kazakhstan to increase soybean exports to China

Read more: Agricultural Market

Kazakhstan and China signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for increasing of the supplies of soybeans from the Republic of Kazakhstan, declared the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine under the State Council of the People's Republic of China, on February 3. At the same time, in 2012 foreign shipments of soybeans from Kazakhstan totaled 22.3 thsd tonnes, in 2013 -20.5 thsd tonnes, and in 2014 -19.9 thsd tonnes.

Chicago, IL

