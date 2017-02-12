Kazakhstan: Reimagining the Past Through Art
A recently opened exhibition at the A. Kasteyev Museum of Arts, Kazakhstan's leading art gallery, represents a reimagining of key events in the nation's history. This use of art and sculpture is the latest contribution to the government's ongoing efforts to bolster patriotic feelings via opera and ballet, TV series and ostentatious public events.
