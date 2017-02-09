Kazakhstan, India to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic ties on Wednesday14 min ago

New Delhi [India], Feb.21 : Kazakhstan and India will celebrate the completion of 25 years of bilateral diplomatic ties on Wednesday, and both are looking to enhance and broaden engagement in existing as well as new areas, said Kazakhstan's envoy to India, Bulat Sarsenbayev. In an interview given to ANI ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the two nations, Ambassador Sarsenbayev said, "We are now opening a new page in our relations, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Kazakhstan in July 2015.

