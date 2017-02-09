Kazakhstan Going Into Soft Power Over...

Kazakhstan Going Into Soft Power Overdrive

The Winter Universiade, or World Student Games, which opened on January 29 in Almaty, saw 109 billion tenge worth of investment in related infrastructure, including the 12,000 capacity Almaty Arena. As part of its major PR push to portray Kazakhstan as a global player, Almaty hopes to use media coverage of the games to bolster the nation's international credentials.

Chicago, IL

