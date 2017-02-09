Kazakhstan: Constitutional Property R...

Kazakhstan: Constitutional Property Reform Resurrects Land Anxieties

The protests that spread across Kazakhstan last spring forced authorities to backtrack on a land privatization agenda that had been quietly approved without consulting the public. Concerns are now mounting among opponents of the idea of allowing the sale of land to foreign nationals that the government is seeking to achieve that aim by stealth through changes to the constitution.



