Kazakhstan-China to increase flights frequency in 2017
Frequency of flights between the cities of Kazakhstan and China will increase in 2017, Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry said in a message after a meeting of Kazakh Investment and Development Minister Jenis Kasymbek and Chinese Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng. The weekly flights between Almaty and Beijing will increase from 5 to 7 in 2017.Meanwhile, the weekly flights between Astana and Beijing will increase from 2 to 4. Moreover additional flights will be launched on the Astana-Urumqi and the Almaty-Urumqi routes.
