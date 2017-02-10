Kazakhstan-China to increase flights ...

Kazakhstan-China to increase flights frequency in 2017

Tuesday Feb 28

Frequency of flights between the cities of Kazakhstan and China will increase in 2017, Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry said in a message after a meeting of Kazakh Investment and Development Minister Jenis Kasymbek and Chinese Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng. The weekly flights between Almaty and Beijing will increase from 5 to 7 in 2017.Meanwhile, the weekly flights between Astana and Beijing will increase from 2 to 4. Moreover additional flights will be launched on the Astana-Urumqi and the Almaty-Urumqi routes.

Chicago, IL

