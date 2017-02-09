Kazakhstan: Authorities Resurrect Cos...

Kazakhstan: Authorities Resurrect Costly Mausoleum Project

In the teeth of opposition from the public, the government in Kazakhstan has revived costly plans to build what it is billing as a "national pantheon" - a mausoleum to house the remains of the country's great and good and dead. Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov announced on February 21 that just one phase of the project alone will set the state coffers back $5.3 million.

