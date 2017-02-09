Kazakh president urges banks to merge
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: President Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged Kazakhstan's weak banks to merge, RIA Novosti reports. Nazarbayev noted that four banks of the country possess 80 percent of the total bank assets and other banks are weak.
