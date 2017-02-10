Iran, uranium and Israel's stakes in Kazakhstan's leadership transition

At the close of 2016, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first serving Israeli prime minister to visit Kazakhstan, marking a significant milestone in the deepening strategic and economic relations between Israel and Central Asia's largest nation. While serving as an important model for Israel's relations with Muslim-majority nations outside the Middle East, Israel has an additional critical stake in the relationship since Kazakhstan is the world's largest producer of uranium and the first supplier to which Iran has turned to fuel its nuclear program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.