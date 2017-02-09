International Release for Awarding Winning Epic War Drama 'The Road To Mother'
Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Hot on the tails of its successful theatrical release in Kazakhstan in September 2016, Road to Mother attracted the attention of many HFPA Members who were present during its Golden Globe screening in Los Angeles. The Road To Mother stars Adil Akhmetov and Altynay Nogerbek in a moving and visually stunning drama of a son's separation from mother and homeland during one of the most turbulent periods of 20th-century history, set against the backdrop of Kazakhstan's enforced collectivization, famine and the violence of World War II.
