Incotec Cargo transported 6,000 tonnes of oversized equipment in 2016

In 2016, INCOTEC CARGO Ltd shipped and transported more than 6,000 freight tonnes of project cargoes for the nuclear power and petroleum industry in Russia, China, Bangladesh and India, according to the company's press service. A large part of the tonnage is attributed to shipments of equipment for the Tianwan NPP-2 in China exceeding 2,500 freight tonnes.

