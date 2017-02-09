Giant tubular glass treehouse is a childhood dream come true
The treehouse was designed by Kazakh architect Aibek Almassov, who had no immediate plans to construct it when it was first conjured up in early 2016. Now Almassov tells Business Insider that his team will hire a construction company to start building it in June 2017.
