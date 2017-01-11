Condor Receives US$10 Million Loan Proceeds

Pursuant to the Credit Facility and in conjunction with receiving the Loan Proceeds, Condor issued to the lender a warrant certificate exercisable into one million common shares of Condor at CA$ 2.35 per share on or before January 31, 2020. The Loan Proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditures related to drilling, infrastructure and workovers at the Company's 100% owned Poyraz Ridge field in Turkey and for general corporate purposes.

