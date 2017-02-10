bassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan completes diplomatic mission
The Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykhalikova received the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladimir Mirkovic on the occasion of the completion of the latter's diplomatic mission, reports the press service of Akorda. Abdykhalikova noted that the relationship between two countries in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres is developing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan 15
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC