bassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan comp...

bassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan completes diplomatic mission

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AkiPress

The Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykhalikova received the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladimir Mirkovic on the occasion of the completion of the latter's diplomatic mission, reports the press service of Akorda. Abdykhalikova noted that the relationship between two countries in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres is developing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan 15 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC