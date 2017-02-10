407 state-owned objects privatized in...

407 state-owned objects privatized in Kazakhstan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: As much as 407 state-owned objects have been sold in Kazakhstan within the privatization program which started in June 2014, Kazakh finance minister said in message. As much as 26 of the sold objects were owned directly by the state, 73 objects - by the state companies and holdings, 101 - by socio-entrepreneurial corporations and 207 by municipal administrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan 15 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,767,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC