407 state-owned objects privatized in Kazakhstan
Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: As much as 407 state-owned objects have been sold in Kazakhstan within the privatization program which started in June 2014, Kazakh finance minister said in message. As much as 26 of the sold objects were owned directly by the state, 73 objects - by the state companies and holdings, 101 - by socio-entrepreneurial corporations and 207 by municipal administrations.
