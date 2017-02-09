17:00 Preparation for OIC Summit on Science and Technology discussed in Astana
The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov met on February 17 in Astana with the heads of diplomatic missions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries accredited in Kazakhstan. At the meeting, the foreign diplomats were briefed on the preparation for the 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technology set for September 10-11, 2017 in Astana, reported the press service of the Kazakh foreign ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC