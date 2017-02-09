17:00 Preparation for OIC Summit on S...

17:00 Preparation for OIC Summit on Science and Technology discussed in Astana

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov met on February 17 in Astana with the heads of diplomatic missions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries accredited in Kazakhstan. At the meeting, the foreign diplomats were briefed on the preparation for the 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technology set for September 10-11, 2017 in Astana, reported the press service of the Kazakh foreign ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC