17:00 Preparation for OIC Summit on Science and Technology discussed in Astana

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov met on February 17 in Astana with the heads of diplomatic missions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries accredited in Kazakhstan. At the meeting, the foreign diplomats were briefed on the preparation for the 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technology set for September 10-11, 2017 in Astana, reported the press service of the Kazakh foreign ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.