16:34 Turkmen and foreign diplomats discuss cooperation
After inauguration ceremony of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the head of foreign policy department of Turkmenistan held the meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to our country and ambassadors of Turkmenistan abroad, reports the state news agency of Turkmenistan. The objectives set by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the ministries and departments of the country including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were discussed during the meeting.
