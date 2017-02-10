16:32 Kazakhstan, UN sign agreement o...

16:32 Kazakhstan, UN sign agreement on UN's participation in EXPO 2017

Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Chairman of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Cihan Sultanoglu, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS at UNDP, on February 9. The sides discussed issues of preparation for the EXPO-2017 during the meeting. Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed that currently 115 countries and 18 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

Chicago, IL

