16:32 Kazakhstan, UN sign agreement on UN's participation in EXPO 2017

Chairman of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Cihan Sultanoglu, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS at UNDP, on February 9. The sides discussed issues of preparation for the EXPO-2017 during the meeting. Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed that currently 115 countries and 18 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

