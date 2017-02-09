16:27 Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan ready to...

16:27 Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan ready to develop political and economic ties with Czech Republic

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AkiPress

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met February 6 with Jan HamA ek, Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, reports the press service of the President. Nazarbayev underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to further improving relations between the two countries in the economic and political sphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan 15 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,804 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC