16:27 Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan ready to develop political and economic ties with Czech Republic
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met February 6 with Jan HamA ek, Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, reports the press service of the President. Nazarbayev underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to further improving relations between the two countries in the economic and political sphere.
