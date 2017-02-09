16:12 Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah awarded with anniversary medal by Kazakhstan

16:12 Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah...

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah awarded with anniversary medal by Kazakhstan

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan Omirtai Bitimov met with the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah and presented him the anniversary medal "25 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" on Feb.11, reported the press service of the Kazakh foreign ministry. Abdullah expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for the presented award and highlighted the importance of cooperation with the country in politics, economy, public safety, education and culture.

