16:12 Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah awarded with anniversary medal by Kazakhstan
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan Omirtai Bitimov met with the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah and presented him the anniversary medal "25 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" on Feb.11, reported the press service of the Kazakh foreign ministry. Abdullah expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for the presented award and highlighted the importance of cooperation with the country in politics, economy, public safety, education and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC