15:34 Nawaz Sharif invites Nazarbayev to Pakistan

Thursday Feb 2

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif talked on the phone on February 1 about bilateral relations, reported the press service of the Kazakh president. As Kazakhstan, being non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, chairs the Committee for Afghanistan, Sharif and Nazarbayev discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

Chicago, IL

