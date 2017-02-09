15:00 Nazarbayev to National Bank chi...

15:00 Nazarbayev to National Bank chief: "Fear nobody, nobody"

Friday Feb 3

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the expanded session of the Government on February 3 spoke words of support to the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev, a week after rumours about his detention. "The more the National Bank does to restore order, the more people rebuke the chairman, whom I support for 100%.

Chicago, IL

