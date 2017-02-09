14:58 Governments discus Kazakh-Russi...

14:58 Governments discus Kazakh-Russian trade and economic cooperation

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: AkiPress

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev met with the First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Igor Shuvalov on Tuesday in Astana, reports the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Chicago, IL

