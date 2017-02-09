14:50 Most of tourist objects of larg...

14:50 Most of tourist objects of large resort in Kazakhstan closed

Read more: AkiPress

Most of the tourist objects located near the Alakol Lake were banned to receive clients in upcoming tourist season, Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov ruled, according to the 1tv.kz . "It is a complete social irresponsibility, all of them worked to get profit and no one thought about creation of proper conditions and sanitary norms required for restaurants.

Chicago, IL

