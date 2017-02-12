13:51 Austria confirms suicide of Rak...

13:51 Austria confirms suicide of Rakhat Aliyev in jail

Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: AkiPress

Austrian prosecutors have ruled out reopening a probe into the death of a prominent Kazakh government opponent whose apparent jail suicide in Vienna had been called into question by a German expert. Rakhat Aliyev, the former son-of-law of Kazakhstan's president, was found hanged in his prison cell in February 2015 just before he was due to testify in an extortion trial.

Chicago, IL

