12:55 Kazakh Ambassador meets with Ro...

12:55 Kazakh Ambassador meets with Romanian foreign minister

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: AkiPress

On February 14, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Romania Daulet Batrashev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Teodor-Viorel Melescanu, Kazakh foreign ministry said. During the meeting they discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in light of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on July 15. The parties reviewed the schedule of bilateral political contacts for 2017 and underlined the importance of joint work in specific areas of cooperation including trade, economy, culture, and education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC