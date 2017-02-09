12:55 Kazakh Ambassador meets with Romanian foreign minister
On February 14, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Romania Daulet Batrashev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Teodor-Viorel Melescanu, Kazakh foreign ministry said. During the meeting they discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in light of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on July 15. The parties reviewed the schedule of bilateral political contacts for 2017 and underlined the importance of joint work in specific areas of cooperation including trade, economy, culture, and education.
