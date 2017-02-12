12:00 Kazakhstan, Russia deputy foreign ministers talk on the phone

12:00 Kazakhstan, Russia deputy forei...

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi called Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin on February 1, reports Kazakh MFA. The diplomats discussed the Kazakh-Russian bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues, and exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international agenda.

Chicago, IL

