11:47 Meetings on Syrian settlement in Astana aimed at supporting Geneva process: Foreign Ministry

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued a statement on the results of the meeting on Syria in Astana on February 6, 2017. The commentary reads: "We at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan proceed from the position that the meetings in Astana on the resolution in Syria, organized with the assistance and active participation of UN Secretary General's Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, are aimed at supporting the Geneva process.

