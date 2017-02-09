10:49 President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and onorary Ambassador of ATOM project, artist Karipbek Kuyukov were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, initiator of nominations, Bazel Peace Office Director in Switzerland Alyn Ware wrote on his Facebook page.
