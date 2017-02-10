10:39 Kazakhstan recognizes IAEA's role in peace and development
In recognition of the strong relationship between Kazakhstan and the IAEA, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay of Kazakhstan, on behalf of President Nazarbayev, presented IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano with a medal on the occasion of 25th Anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Vienna on Feb.8, IAEA said in a release. "In presenting this award we wish to highlight the IAEA's crucial role in verifying and monitoring the JCPOA with Iran, as well as addressing the DPRK's nuclear programme, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through Atoms for Peace and Development," said Ambassador Sarybay at an event at the Kazakh Embassy in Vienna.
