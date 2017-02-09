10:02 Astana sends note to Bishkek ov...

10:02 Astana sends note to Bishkek over Atambayev's comments to Euronews

Read more: AkiPress

Charge d'Affaires of Kyrgyzstan Kainarbek Toktomushev was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Feb.21. Deputy Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev handed over to Toktomushev a note that expresses "surprise and disagreement with Kyrgyz President's comment as of February 17" given in the interview with Euronews.

