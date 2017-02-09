10:02 Astana sends note to Bishkek over Atambayev's comments to Euronews
Charge d'Affaires of Kyrgyzstan Kainarbek Toktomushev was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Feb.21. Deputy Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev handed over to Toktomushev a note that expresses "surprise and disagreement with Kyrgyz President's comment as of February 17" given in the interview with Euronews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
