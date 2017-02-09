09:57 Nazarbayev invites Rahmon to As...

09:57 Nazarbayev invites Rahmon to Astana summit in September

Thursday Feb 23

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev invited his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon to participate in the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held in Astana this year, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Chicago, IL

