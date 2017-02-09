09:56 OSCE strengthens cooperation wi...

09:56 OSCE strengthens cooperation with Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies of Kazakhstan

The Office of the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities , on the initiative of the authorities of Kazakhstan, conducted a two-day visit to the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the Prosecutor General's Office in Astana from January 30-31, reported the OSCE. The OCEEA representatives held a number of bilateral meetings with high-level representatives of the Academy.

Chicago, IL

