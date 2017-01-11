UPDATE 1-Kazakh Halyk Bank in talks w...

UPDATE 1-Kazakh Halyk Bank in talks with Kazkommertsbank over possible deal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Reuters

Jan 20 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second biggest bank by assets, is in "preliminary talks" with bigger rival Kazkommertsbank, and its majority shareholder, about a potential transaction, the two banks said on Friday. The banks gave no further details of the potential deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan 15 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC