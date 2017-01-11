UPDATE 1-Kazakh Halyk Bank in talks with Kazkommertsbank over possible deal
Jan 20 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second biggest bank by assets, is in "preliminary talks" with bigger rival Kazkommertsbank, and its majority shareholder, about a potential transaction, the two banks said on Friday. The banks gave no further details of the potential deal.
