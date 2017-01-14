UN estimates $8bn needed for Syrian r...

UN estimates $8bn needed for Syrian refugees

20 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The United Nations and about 240 civil society groups on Tuesday called for eight billion dollars funding to assist millions of Syrian refugees and neighbouring countries that host them. The sum included 3.4 billion dollars to cover the humanitarian needs of 13.5 million people within Syria this year, UN Emergency Aid Chief Stephen O'Brien said at a Syria aid conference held in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

Chicago, IL

