Two ministries reorganized in Kazakhstan

Thursday Jan 5

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy and Ministry of Health and Social Development have been reorganized in line with President Nursultan Nazarbayev's decree, the presidential press service reported Jan. 5. The powers of the Ministry of National Economy to form the state policy in the sphere of migration and regulate migration processes were transferred to the Ministry of Health and Social Development.

