Two ministers appointed in Kazakhstan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed heads to new Labour and Social Protection of Population Ministry and Health Ministry, the presidential press-service said Jan. 25. Tamara Duysenova was appointed to the post of Labour and Social Protection minister. She earlier served as minister of Health and Social Development.
