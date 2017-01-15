The Supreme Court has upheld the decision of the Nicosia District Court to freeze all accounts held by the late Rakhat Aliyev, dismissing an appeal filed by his widow, Elnara Shorazova. Aliyev, the former son-in-law of Kazakhstan's president Nursultan Nazarbayev was under investigation by Kazakh authorities for a number of serious criminal activities from January 10, 2014, to October 11, 2016, including money laundering.

