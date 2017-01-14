Three ministries reorganized in Kazakhstan
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree reorganizing three ministries, the presidential press-service reported. According to presidential decree, Kazakh Health and Social Development Ministry was divided into Labor and Social Protection Ministry and Health Ministry.
