The Lounge

The evening began with a concert conducted by maestro Zubin Mehta and featuring pianist Yefim Bronfman, Pinchas Zukerman and Philharmonic players. CEO of the Philharmonic Foundation, Tali Barash-Gottlieb, and CEO of the Philharmonic, Aviv Shoshani, hosted the hundreds of guests from Israel and abroad, who arrived especially for the anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.